‘Effect of alcohol to blame’ for Afghan man’s string of offences

Alcohol had a very strong effect on an Afghan national in Cork coming from a culture where alcohol was prohibited.

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan gave that explanation at Cork District Court yesterday in mitigation for his client, Jamal Khan, who faced sentencing for a number of offences.

Judge Olann Kelleher jailed the 36-year-old for a total of four months yesterday.

The catalogue of offences described by Inspector Ronan Kennelly included the following:

On January 17 at Webworkhouse café on Winthrop St, Khan was directed by gardaí to leave the scene on three occasions but refused to go. He was convicted of refusing to leave the scene of a disturbance when directed.

On February 5 the same defendant stole a bottle of vodka from Dunnes Stores on St Patrick St.

Jamal Khan was so intoxicated on April 22 at South Main St in Cork that he was a source of danger to himself or others.

And in one offence committed last year on July 26 he was caught handling five stolen Samsung tablets with a total value of €1,500.

Mr Cuddigan said Khan, with an address at St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, was pleading guilty to all of the charges against him.

Mr Cuddigan submitted in mitigation: “He came from Afghanistan where there is a prohibition on alcohol.

Not having consumed alcohol in his younger years, it had a stronger effect on him when he began to drink when he arrived in Ireland.”

Insp Kennelly said that prior to the four offences before the court yesterday the accused man had 37 previous convictions.

Judge Kelleher noted that some of these convictions included burglary and theft and there was also a drink-related background to offences.

The judge accepted that Khan was making some effort now to address his problems.

The judge imposed an overall sentence of four months’ imprisonment.