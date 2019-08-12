News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Education system will be 'fairer' after changes to Irish exemption rules, body says

Education system will be 'fairer' after changes to Irish exemption rules, body says
By Cianan Brennan
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 03:47 PM

The imminent removal of exemption criteria for students with special needs from studying Irish will help the Irish educational system to become “more equitable and fairer”, according to an advocacy body.

The Dyslexia Association of Ireland (DAI) welcomed the changes announced by Education Minister Joe McHugh, saying they represent something “that we have been waiting for for a long time”.

Mr McHugh said that for the coming school year, primary and post-primary pupils with special needs will be automatically exempted from studying the language should they so wish, regardless of their diagnosis.

The move is the first major change to the criteria for studying Irish in a quarter of a century, and was arrived at following an extensive public consultation.

Until now parents who wished to have their children exempted from studying the language were required to furnish the government with a costly psychologist’s report stating their unsuitability to participate in those classes.

READ MORE

New system announced for granting exemptions to studying Irish in schools

“The old Irish exemption criteria was not fit for purpose and we look forward to the implementation of new criteria which we have been very involved in advocating for,” said Rosie Bissett, chief executive of the DAI, in light of the announcement.

She said that many of her association’s members had “waited a long time to be consulted on Irish exemptions and so when they were asked to do so they did not hold back”.

The study of the Irish language has long been held as a stumbling block for students with learning difficulties or to non-nationals at a disadvantage due to a lack of childhood grounding in the subject.

Mr McHugh described the changes, which will be implemented via a series of circulars to be distributed to schools next month, as “long overdue”.

Amy Smyth, information and advocacy coordinator with the DAI, meanwhile welcomed the fact that “many of our recommendations have now been taken on board”.

“This will hopefully create a much fairer system,” she said.

The public consultation on the issue ran from December 7 last year until mid-January and saw more than 11,000 people sharing their views on the matter.

READ MORE

Girl, 19, dies after becoming unwell at Debs in Co Galway

More on this topic

New system announced for granting exemptions to studying Irish in schoolsNew system announced for granting exemptions to studying Irish in schools

Hard choices for true believers - Rules on Irish exemption easedHard choices for true believers - Rules on Irish exemption eased

Department of Education breached EU rules to hire schools repairDepartment of Education breached EU rules to hire schools repair

Smartwatches linked to spike in cheating on college examsSmartwatches linked to spike in cheating on college exams

TOPIC: Education

More in this Section

Concerns over increased delays in Cervical Check test resultsConcerns over increased delays in Cervical Check test results

Court hears girl, 12, pressured into sex act under threat that images would be posted onlineCourt hears girl, 12, pressured into sex act under threat that images would be posted online

'A night of celebration can turn deadly' - Mum whose son died of alcohol poisoning pleads with Leaving Cert students'A night of celebration can turn deadly' - Mum whose son died of alcohol poisoning pleads with Leaving Cert students

Man dies in collision with truck in CorkMan dies in collision with truck in Cork


Lifestyle

From acid green to highlighter yellow, this isn’t a particularly low-key trend.The Teen Choice Awards red carpet confirmed that neon really is the trend of the summer

I’m seeing a wonderful woman and we have a huge physical attraction.Sex advice with Suzi Godson: Everything is great - apart from the sex

Dr Clodagh Keohane, consultant haematologist, Mercy UniversityHospital (MUH) Cork.Working Life: Dr Clodagh Keohane, consultant haematologist at MUH

My eight-year-old daughter has developed warts on her fingers. Is there a remedy I can use?Natural health: My child has developed warts; my hair has become very fine since I had a baby

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »