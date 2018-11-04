Home»Breaking News»ireland

Education Minister to recoup money after structural repair work on schools

Sunday, November 04, 2018 - 08:35 AM

The Minister for Education Joe McHugh says he will try to recoup as much money "as possible" from any repair work needed after structural faults were found in 23 schools.

It is thought the remedial work at the schools built by Western Building Systems could cost millions of euro.

The safety measures, which will be in place by tomorrow, range from fencing and protective decking being installed to minor repairs.

Western Building Systems says the Department certified its work for completion as being "free from defects".

The company insists it did not take short-cuts and will honour its contracts.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Schools

