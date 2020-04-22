Education minister says Leaving Certificate may begin on July 29

The Leaving Certificate may take place on July 29, the education minister has said.

Joe McHugh held a live interview on Instagram on Tuesday night with youth website spunout.ie.

He said he hoped to be in a position to formally announce a date for when the exam would start.

“We will be in a position in a couple of days time to confirm that date … the date that we’re going to be looking at is Wednesday the 29th of July.”

He said predicted grades, which are being used in other countries in place of formal exams, are not being considered, adding that there is “too much inherent bias”.

“There is the practicality of teachers’ grading nieces, nephews, sons or daughters, or teachers who are easy markers or hard markers … we don’t feel the policy of predicted grading is a fair system,” he said.

“We want to make this happen and this is not wanting to make it happen to put a burden on young people – we want to make it happen because we have looked at the predictive grading; we don’t feel it’s fair.

We’re taking into consideration the difficulties people have, the financial pressures people are under.

Mr McHugh said a more detailed timetable will not be finalised until early June as education officials want to ensure everything is decided with public health advice in mind.

Holding the exam in July is the department’s Plan A he said, but the department is considering alternatives if it cannot go ahead then.

“We’re looking at Plans B, C, D and E. There are so many movable positions. The best answer is that, at this point in time, we’re working on making it happen,” he said.

“We could face enormous challenges that we’re not in a position to make predictions about.”

In relation to students who may be missing out on education due to the “digital divide”, Mr McHugh said he hoped to be in a position to make an announcement in the coming days.

The current restrictions started on Friday, March 27. They mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice physical distancing