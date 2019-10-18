News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Education Minister confident despite concerns over introduction of History as mandatory subject

By Jess Casey
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 06:06 PM

Despite concerns about the introduction of History as a mandatory subject for the Junior Cert, the Minister for Education says he is “confident” that the subject will be integrated well into the reformed curriculum.

On the second day of the National Association of Principal and Deputy Principal (NAPD) annual conference, Minister Joe McHugh heard how the ‘special core status’ of the subject will need to be carefully considered.

“I know everyone here recognises the importance of History and the knowledge and values that the teaching of History has to offer our students,” the outgoing NAPD president Kieran Golden said in his address to delegates.

However, its newly acquired status will impact other areas of reform, he added.

“We need to tread carefully and any decisions made need to be measured and considered fully with the broader principles and key skills of the JCPA very much in mind.”

The specifics of how the subject will be rolled out will be decided on by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA), according to Minister McHugh, speaking after his address.

“My job as a politician was to make the decision, and it was a decision based on extensive consultation, from speaking to principals and schools who will have to provide for this provision as well,” he said.

“I am confident that the NCCA and our own officials will find a way of doing this.

"At the end of the day, there are 1,300 people working in my department all in various areas from inclusion, to primary, to secondary to the curriculum. I won’t be sitting around the table trying to figure out a way of doing this," he said, adding that he has confidence in the people who will be.

“I would like to be in a position next September that we have something completed for this,” he added.

