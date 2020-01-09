News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Education Minister announces €1m fund for free books in primary schools

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 10:44 AM

The Education Minister has announced a new €1m fund which aims to provide free books in primary schools.

More than 15,000 pupils across more than 100 schools are to benefit from the increased investment.

The pilot programme will see the book grant increase to €85 per pupil in the participating DEIS schools.

Minister Joe McHugh says it will ease financial burdens as well help "improve children's education."

“The additional €1m funding for these schools effectively means we are now investing four times as much money on book grants for next September. The aim is to provide school books for these children and their families and we hope to build on this," he said.

“The cost of school books is recognised as a significant element of back to school costs and in line with the overall aim of DEIS to ensure all learners have equal opportunity to fulfil their potential."

