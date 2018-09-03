Education entrepreneur, 30, opens €4.6m secondary school in Dublin

A 30-year-old entrepreneur is opening a pioneering new school in Dublin today worth €4.6million euro.

The Dublin Academy of Education provides full-time education for fifth year, sixth year and repeat Leaving Certificate students in a bespoke building in Stillorgan.

The school opens with a full-intake of 200 students for the 2018/2019 academic year. 130 of these will sit their Leaving Certificate exams in June 2019.

Pictured at the opening of the Dublin Academy of Education are (from left to right): Dawn McCarron (Admissions Director), Chris Lauder (Founder) and Michael Ruaidhrí Deasy (Principal).

Education entrepreneur Chris Lauder says everyone remembers one incredible teacher who gave them a love for learning and the confidence to succeed and he's trying to recreate that for an entire school, head-hunting 30 full-time peer and student reviewed teachers from across the country.

"It’s said that great results start with great teachers. Nearly everyone remembers that one incredible teacher they had who gave them a love for a particular subject and the confidence to succeed," he said.

"We’ve developed an entire faculty of teachers that share this same passion to help students to achieve grades they didn’t think possible, but also to help them develop the confidence, mindset and skills to be successful at third-level and beyond, realising their true potential and getting the most from life."

He wants the Dublin Academy of Education, to unlocking extra potential in every student, supporting both their physical and mental health.

"There is immense pressure on young people today. We all have memories of our Leaving Certificate experience. These formative years are instrumental to the development of our young people and play an integral role in shaping the adults they become," said Principal Michael Ruaidhrí Deasy.

With an ever-increased focus on results, many students are leaving second-level education with low confidence and ill-equipped with the skills to deal with the challenges of third-level and beyond. We want to change that.

Mr Lauder says it is about challenging the norms of learning for young people and re-imagining second level education.