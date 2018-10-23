Home»Breaking News»ireland

Education Committee to consider consent classes for secondary schools

Tuesday, October 23, 2018 - 12:30 PM

The Education Committee is to examine how sexual consent classes are being taught in colleges across the country.

Yesterday, it was reported that there has been a rise in the number of students attending consent workshops.

The Committee wants to find out how the principles guiding sexual consent are being taught to young adults.

Representatives from universities, the Union of Students in Ireland and the Rape Crisis Network will appear before TDs this afternoon.

The Chair of the Committee, Fianna Fáil TD Fiona O'Loughlin, says they also want to establish whether classes should be offered at secondary school level.

"There seems to be a wide range of approaches attempting to address this matter," said Deputy O'Loughlin.

"There also seems to be a number of different providers of workshops and courses so there just seems to be a fragmented approach to effectively achieving the aim of consent classes.

"So we want to look at all the different approaches and we want to see should there be a standardised approach."

Ms O'Loughlin said that the rise in the number of students opting to attend consent classes raises the question of whether they should be made mandatory.

