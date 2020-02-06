Educate Together school dismisses 'premature and unhelpful' smear campaign leaflets

North Wicklow Educate Together has been the target of a smear campaign.

Leaflets have been distributed in the area, claiming the new school building would have shared shower facilities.

Their current lease at a former Presentation College in the town runs out in the summer, so they are hoping to co-locate with a local third-level college.

However, Principal Jonathan Brenner says no plan has been published, so this can't possibly be true.

Mr Brenner said: "Well there was an article in the local paper which said that, under a local plan, the children would be sharing showers and facilities with adults.

"It also had a picture of what is purported to be the final design of the co-located two buildings beside each other, but the plan hasn't actually been published by the Department."

The Department of Education said: "The school design will ensure that children will not be mixing with adults."

The school reacted to the leaflets on Facebook, saying: "Given that no plans have been submitted to Wicklow County Council, the school considers such commentary as premature and unhelpful."