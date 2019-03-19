NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Edel House to invest in services for homeless child residents

Manager of Edel House, Colette Foster with managing director of Healthcare21, Tara Kearney at the newly renovated children's facilities at Edel House. Photos: Clare Keogh
Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 10:34 AM
By Denise O’Donoghue

Cork women’s shelter Edel House is to further develop their services to provide support for homeless children and their families.

Edel House can accommodate 10 families and 18 single women every night and they support 50 families in B&Bs around the city.

At any time there are about 20 children staying in Edel House.

In 2018, they accommodated 128 adults and 31 children and operated at 100% occupancy throughout 2018.

Last year 75% of people who stayed in Edel House left again within three months while 25% of people were here for three months and longer.

READ MORE

Owner of Co Tyrone hotel where three teens died 'shocked and saddened' by what happened

Edel House and its sister project, Redclyffe family hub, are the only services in Cork that can admit and care for children who are homeless.

The plan to develop their services comes after a local business helped to redecorate Edel House's playroom and children’s sitting room.

Staff at Healthcare21 were on-site recently to redecorate the two rooms and they also donated bed linen, pillows, baby clothes and towels for the bedrooms.

"The women and children who stay in the emergency accommodation provided by Edel House, Good Shepherd Cork have benefited greatly from the support and goodwill provided by Healthcare21," said manager of Edel House, Colette Foster.

"We now have a beautiful sitting room for the children to use and now a lot more children and their families are using the room. Healthcare21 also took on the project of re-decorating the playroom in Edel House. This was a very worn space but is now a vibrant and fresh space.

"We support families in private emergency accommodation also. These are families staying in B&Bs and hotels. We have two outreach workers providing support to 50 families. We have child and youth workers supporting the children in Edel House and B&Bs.

Our aim is to try and reduce the impact of homelessness on the child's development and wellbeing.

More on this topic

Different Times: Flooding at the Lee Fields

Cllr calls for investigation after human waste smeared on St Patrick's Bridge

Social Innovation Fund Ireland: Enhance civil society by innovative means to build a better future

Owners mobilise over Wilton road plans

KEYWORDS

Edel House

More in this Section

Shivs and Shanks: Exhibition of improvised weapons goes on display on Spike Island

Prisons seek to ease fears over backlog of sex offenders for treatment programme

Cystic fibrosis patients call for new hospital facilities

Update: Body found in search for missing Ruth Maguire in Carlingford


Lifestyle

Ask a counsellor: ‘My stepson is very upset and angry – how can I get my husband to acknowledge it?’

Forget Brexit: Six holiday ideas in the UK that will keep your mind off politics

All set for summer with a ray of festivals and gigs to chose from

A growing awareness to grow, cook and eat

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »