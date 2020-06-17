News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»GOVERNMENT FORMATION

Economy, housing, climate: Greens cite concerns

Economy, housing, climate: Greens cite concerns
By Paul Hosford
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 05:18 PM

Green Party members who are against the deal have an array of issues with the document. Those who have indicated that they are either on the fence or voting no said their biggest concerns come from three key areas.

Economy

The party's finance spokesperson Neasa Hourigan, who was part of the negotiating team, said that she and other party members have "considerable concerns" with the deal.

They have issues with the plan's economic strategy, saying that the commitments to tax cuts, protected welfare, and no return to austerity measures don't add up. Ms Hourigan said she had negotiated the deal, but "can't square that circle" on the economy.

Housing

Overall, those opposed to the deal feel the section on housing is vague and doesn't commit to the kind of transformation that they had hoped to see. There is not enough progress on the delivery of public housing and the language on affordable and social schemes is vague.

"This deal represents more of the same in housing," said one member. "Fine Gael expects the Land Development Agency to come along and fix the mess they made over the last 10 years. That's not happening."

Climate

Green Party members have cast doubt on commitments to the environment. They had hoped that the plan would commit to a 7% reduction in carbon emissions per year. However, that figure will be an average, with Tánaiste Simon Coveney telling the Fine Gael parliamentary party that the cut in emissions could be backloaded to the latter half of the decade. Some Green members are aware that they may not be in government for that period.

Ms Hourigan said the wording around the climate is "problematic" and that it was unlikely the next government would be able to achieve what the Greens had hoped for at the beginning of negotiations.

"It’s very likely that 7% will be back-loaded for 2026, 2027, 2028, and that there will be some attempt to force the government of the day to adhere to the decisions that were made in 2020," she said.

READ MORE

Cabbie not entitled to defence that son's offence was done without his knowledge, court rules

More on this topic

'Impossible to say' how Green Party vote on government deal will go'Impossible to say' how Green Party vote on government deal will go

Farmers give their backing to the new GovernmentFarmers give their backing to the new Government

New drugs citizens' forum in Programme for Government backed by community groupsNew drugs citizens' forum in Programme for Government backed by community groups

'Agriculture isn't the problem' - Michael Creed defends Programme for Govt's emissions calculation'Agriculture isn't the problem' - Michael Creed defends Programme for Govt's emissions calculation

TOPIC: Government Formation

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up