Economy, housing, climate: Greens cite concerns

Green Party members who are against the deal have an array of issues with the document. Those who have indicated that they are either on the fence or voting no said their biggest concerns come from three key areas.

Economy

They have issues with the plan's economic strategy, saying that the commitments to tax cuts, protected welfare, and no return to austerity measures don't add up. Ms Hourigan said she had negotiated the deal, but "can't square that circle" on the economy.

Housing

"This deal represents more of the same in housing," said one member. "Fine Gael expects the Land Development Agency to come along and fix the mess they made over the last 10 years. That's not happening."

Climate

Ms Hourigan said the wording around the climate is "problematic" and that it was unlikely the next government would be able to achieve what the Greens had hoped for at the beginning of negotiations.

"It’s very likely that 7% will be back-loaded for 2026, 2027, 2028, and that there will be some attempt to force the government of the day to adhere to the decisions that were made in 2020," she said.