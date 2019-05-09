Economist: Government should 'look at the broadband plan again'

Economist John Fitzgerald has said that the Government should “go back and look at the broadband plan again.”

The original contract was too complex in its nature which was why other bidders had withdrawn from the process, he said.

“The State just didn’t want the risk,” he told RTE radio’s Morning Ireland.

He said that “running a cable up the side of a road can be quantified,” but what cannot be quantified is how many will take up a service.

A private contractor would not know how many customers will take up a service so they needed to factor that in.

The Government feels the need to deliver for rural Ireland so they had made a political decision, he said.