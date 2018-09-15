Ecological report to assess Cork Lough’s path to recovery

A full ecological assessment of Cork’s Lough amenity has been ordered, to help secure its long-term future.

Cork City Council has engaged experts at University College Cork’s zoology department to conduct a full report on a range of issues facing the lake and wildfowl amenity on the southside of the city in the wake of the devastating mass fish kill there in May.

An outbreak of carp edema virus virtually wiped out the carp population in what was once considered to be one of the country’s top carp fisheries.

It killed more than 800 fish over the course of several weeks, with fisheries officers removing an estimated 3.8 tonnes of dead fish from the water.

Strict biosecurity measures and angling restrictions were introduced at the Lough and at other watercourses in a bid to contain the outbreak following confirmation that the virus was also present in a private fishery in Cobh.

It is believed the virus was introduced to the Lough via contaminated fishing gear.

However, overpopulation also contributed to the rapid spread of the virus.

City officials said regular tests of the water quality confirm there is no issue. However, they said there is no point in embarking on an expensive restocking programme until a full assessment of the entire amenity has been conducted.

The city’s head of recreation, Valerie O’Sullivan, said the report will be extensive and will consider several issues — not just the amenity’s importance as a carp fishery.

She said it will take some time to prepare before any formal decisions are made on the future of the Lough.

“This report will be about more than just carp,” she said. “Simply restocking it now would not be the right thing to do.

“There must be an appropriate recovery period. But we need to get the balance right to secure the long-term future of the Lough. This report will help inform those decisions.”

As well as the experts at UCC, the report will draw on the expertise of Inland Fisheries Ireland and the Marine Institute. It is also expected that representatives of the angling community in Cork will be asked for their views.

Fish biologist Bill Brazier, secretary of the Cork Carp Anglers Club, and founder and editor of angling magazine, Off the Scale, has said the Lough faces a long road to recovery.

The amenity will require an intensive rehabilitation and restocking programme and it could be several years before its amenity value is fully restored, he said.