Eco-protest sees bug hotel event scrapped

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 05:45 AM

The opening of a ‘five-star’ bug hotel in a Cork City park has been cancelled amid concerns over an eco-protest.

City Hall said today’s planned community event to celebrate the new biodiversity project at Shalom Park, in association with Gas Networks Ireland, will not go ahead as planned.

Climate crisis activists Extinction Rebellion (XR) Cork were planning to protest outside over the firm’s links to the project. They planned to pour eco-friendly and washable ‘green blood’ on the road and get supporters to wash it away as a symbol of what they called the company’s ‘green-washing’.

But it is understood that following contacts between the company and City Hall, a decision was taken late yesterday to cancel the event.

“While we are disappointed, we believe that it is the right thing to do in the interests of public safety due to planned protests at the event,” the council’s corporate affairs directorate said.

“Both Cork City Council and Gas Networks Ireland are proud to have delivered this excellent biodiversity project for the local community which will make a positive contribution to the enhancement and protection of biodiversity in our city.”

Marta Neto, an activist with XR Cork, said cancelling was an “over-reaction”.

“This project is pretty and positive but not enough. Our intention is to create dialogue in a non-violent, peaceful and positive way. This was planned to be a family-friendly event,” she said.

But Fianna Fáil Cllr Terry Shannon said such groups can’t be allowed to hijack such worthy projects. “This kind of militancy is not on.”

