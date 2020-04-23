ECDC says lifting Covid-19 measures too quickly will cause spike in transmissions again

Lifting stay-at-home measures too quickly may cause a "sudden resurgence" in community transmissions of the coronavirus, the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) has warned.

In its latest risk assessment, the ECDC has published a detailed roadmap for consideration in phasing out 'stay-at-home' policies and adjusting physical distancing measures.

The guidance was issued this evening, little over an hour after 28 more deaths from Covid-19 were announced in Ireland. At the health briefing, Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, stressed there was no room for complacency and there has been "slippage" in recent days in terms of compliance with regulations.

The ECDC said the implementation of stay-at-home policies, such as school closures and restrictions on mass gatherings, has collectively

reduced transmission. Since April 8, it has reduced by 18% in the EU/EEA and UK.

"It appears that the initial wave of transmission has passed its peak," the ECDC said.

But, these measures, described as "highly disruptive to society" should not be lifted yet, they said.

"Lifting measures too quickly, without appropriate monitoring and health system capacity in place, may cause a sudden resurgence of sustained community transmission," the ECDC said.

It published a Joint European Roadmap toward lifting containment measures, which includes a series of considerations on what the next steps should be.

The guidance includes "a robust surveillance strategy" based on enhanced testing, an expanded testing capacity, improved framework for contact tracing, and a number of public health objectives including an "emphasis on protecting vulnerable (high-risk) groups until effective vaccines, treatments and medicines become available".