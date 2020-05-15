Easing of Covid-19 restrictions 'gives us reason to hope,' says Taoiseach

- Additional reporting by Digital Desk

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Cabinet have given the green light to easing the virus lockdown restrictions and to start reopening the economy from Monday.

Cabinet have agreed to phase 1 of its roadmap plan, which includes allowing some shops and outdoor amenities to reopen their doors and for more people to meet up.

Announcing the moves, Mr Varadkar also said there would now be a greater “responsibility” on people with the easing of restrictions.

He said the decision by Cabinet and changes next week were a “reason to hope” but “not for celebration”.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys said the measures would signify the “start of the reopening of the economy”.

The moves are expected to see over 1,500 businesses, including shops and markets, open their doors. Thousands of workers in the construction sector are also expected to return to work.

At today's announcement, the Government recommended the wearing of face coverings on busy public transport and in busy enclosed areas such as shops.

The Taoiseach said: "As part of the gradual easing of restrictions in Phase 1, members of the public are being advised to use a face covering (i.e. a non-medical face covering) as an additional hygiene measure, when using busy public transport or when in enclosed indoor public areas such as retail outlets."

People will be allowed to leave their home in the following circumstances: To go to work, if your place of work is open and you cannot work from home

To shop for items you need

To exercise within 5km of your home

For medical reasons or to care for others

To meet friends or family outside, within 5km of your home, in groups of no more than 4

Speaking at the announcement, the Taoiseach: “This gives us reason to hope, but it is not a cause for celebration.

"We have a long way to go yet. There will be bumps in the road and we have to keep our guard up.”

However, a number of changes have been agreed to the roadmap to exit the lockdown.

These include horseracing being allowed from June 8 behind closed doors, as opposed to June 29. The Irish Examiner understands there was heavy lobbying to bring forward the restart date for that sector, with warnings that the €2bn industry which employs 30,000 people would be damaged.

Horseowners, including wealthy individuals, had warned that with France and the UK reopening racecourses that Ireland would lose some of the industry, Fine Gael sources confirmed.

It has also emerged that homeware stores will not be allowed reopen on Monday. This was despite earlier reports that outlets such as Ikea were preparing to begin selling again to customers.

The Taoiseach said: "It is not intended that stores which might also classify themselves as homeware, but primarily sell items such as furniture, bedding, curtains, kitchenware, crockery or other such items etc. should open."

Instead, hardware stores will be allowed open their doors and other retail outlets such as garden centres, farmers' markets, bicycle shops, motor garages, electrical stores as well as opticians will be open for business.

The following changes will come into effect from Monday, where social distancing can be maintained: Construction workers, gardeners and other outdoor workers can return to work

The following list of retailers can open: hardware stores, builders merchants and those providing essential supplies and tools for gardening, farming and agriculture; garden centres and farmers markets; Opticians/Optometrists/Outlets providing hearing test services, selling hearing aids and appliances; retailers involved in the sale, supply and repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles and related facilities (e.g. tyre sales and repairs); office products and services; electrical, IT and phone sales, repair and maintenance services for home. This does not include homeware stores.

Outdoor public amenities and tourism sites, such as carparks, beaches and mountain walks may reopen

Outdoor public sports amenities, like playing pitches, tennis courts and golf courses may reopen

Outdoor sports and fitness activities in groups of no more than four are permitted within 5km of your home and providing there is no physical contact

School and college buildings may reopen for teachers and lecturers to facilitate remote learning

In line with plans for phase 1 of the lockdown exit, people are still being advised to continue to stay home where possible. But they can still travel up to 5km from their residence for exercise.

Older people and those who are cocooning should continue to stay at home, except for brief outdoor exercise within 5km of their home.

The Taoiseach said: “As a country we have done a lot to suppress the spread of this virus. But extreme vigilance will be required until a vaccine, effective treatment or prophylaxis is found, and that might be some time away.

"The only thing that is inevitable is the spread of the virus unless we push it back every day. Coronavirus is a ‘fire in retreat’ but it is not defeated. We must extinguish every spark, quench every ember.”

"From Monday we will be able to meet small groups of up to 4 people outside, while keeping at least 2 metres apart. Some people involved mainly in outdoor work will be able to start working again, for example construction workers, gardeners, and people tending to allotments.

"You will be able to shop again in garden centres, hardware stores, and farmers' markets, or get your eyes tested or your car, motorbike or bicycle fixed. Some public amenities such as public beaches and mountain walks will reopen. In every single case it is vital that we maintain a physical distance of 2 metres."

While phase two is planned for June 5, the Government is stressing that will only happen if people continue to observe social distancing and the spread of the virus continues to decline.

Mr Varadkar said: "In three weeks’ time, on Friday 5 June, I fervently hope to be here to announce that we will move to Phase 2. A further relaxation of restrictions. This depends on the progress we make between now and then.

"Nothing is guaranteed. The only thing that is inevitable is the spread of the virus unless we push it back every day."