Early tallies suggest Fianna Fáil will approve programme for government

Friday, June 26, 2020 - 05:35 PM

Early reports are suggesting the Fianna Fáil will become the second party to approve of the proposed programme for government.

The tallies show that those approving of the deal have a 73% to 27% lead - with a simple majority required to enter a coalition with Fine Gael and the Green Party.

It is believed that a large support from members in Dublin and Cork were a key factor in getting the approval close to the line with a few constituencies still to be counted.

Fine Gael voted in favour of the deal 80%-20% while the Greens need a two-thirds majority from their members.

More to follow

