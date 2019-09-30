News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Eamonn Walsh retires as Auxiliary Bishop of Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 12:05 PM

Eamonn Walsh has retired as Auxiliary Bishop of Dublin.

Pope Francis confirmed he has accepted the 75-year-old's resignation.

In 2002, Bishop Walsh stepped in as administrator in the Diocese of Ferns after the resignation of Brendan Comiskey over his handling of child abuse scandals.

He was criticised by Archbishop Diarmuid Martin after the Murphy Commission report was published in 2009 detailing 40 years of cover-ups in the Dublin Diocese.

He tendered his resignation to the then Pope but it was rejected and he continued to work in Dublin.

