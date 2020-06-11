Eamon Ryan's party leadership under scrutiny after repeating racial slur

Eamon Ryan's leadership of the Green Party has been called into question after repeating a racial slur in the Dáil.

During an impassioned speech discussing Ireland's issues with racism, Mr Ryan recounted a newspaper article detailing the abuse suffered by a young black Irish man, and said: "His experience of being othered from the age of six, being given that name: 'You n*****'".

Within minutes of Mr Ryan's speech, Green Party members, councillors and opposition TDs voiced their outrage at the use of the slur.

Mr Ryan is facing a leadership challenge against his deputy leader Catherine Martin in a matter of weeks, and one local party chairperson says this "could be the straw that breaks the camel's back", after a string of public gaffes which some believe have damaged the party with the electorate.

A number of party councillors spoke out against the remarks and called into question Mr Ryan's leadership. Daniel Whooley, Green Party representative for Ongar, said the comments were "morally reprehensible".

"No person should use such words of hate regardless of context, especially in Dáil Éireann. I do not believe that any parliamentarian who invokes such words, be it by mistake or on purpose, should lead an Irish Political party, the use of these words is disgusting. I have seen his apologies, and I know he regrets what he said, however, this is not good enough."

READ MORE Eamon Ryan apologises for using N-word in Dáil while calling for inclusivity

When approached by the Irish Examiner, Greens Councillor for Clondalkin and spokesman for the Gaeltacht, Peter Kavanagh, said: "It's unacceptable and a disappointing day to be part of the Green Party. Nobody in the world thinks Eamon is a racist, but the context is irrelevant, and it's not for us to say it's okay."

Mr Ryan quickly apologised on Twitter: "I made a speech in the Dáil today about the scourge of racism in our society. In quoting from an article I read this morning, I repeated a racial slur, and I was completely wrong to do so. I want to apologise for any hurt caused. I know this particular word should never be used."

I made a speech in the Dáil today about the scourge of racism in our society. In quoting from an article I read this morning, I repeated a racial slur, and I was completely wrong to do so. I want to apologise for any hurt caused. I know this particular word should never be used.— Eamon Ryan (@EamonRyan) June 11, 2020

A Green Party spokesperson said that Mr Ryan recognises the hurt caused: "He genuinely believed that in attempting to illustrate the strength of racial abuse that it was an appropriate context in which to use the word, but he accepts now there isn't an acceptable context. It was a misguided attempt to make what he was saying impactful, it was a mistake."

The remarks come as an unhelpful addition to an ongoing leadership battle which has divided the party in recent weeks and sparked further debate among members over who is the most appropriate person to lead the party.