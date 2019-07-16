News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Eamon Ryan would be open to Green Party going into Government

Eamon Ryan
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 11:08 AM

The Green Party leader has said he would be open to going into Government after the next election.

Eamon Ryan's party are being seen as potential kingmakers in the next Dáil after the 'Green wave' in the local and European elections.

The next government is likely to need the support of smaller parties and independents.

"I would [go into Government]," said Mr Ryan.

"Because my experience in Government, while it was very difficult...you can actually achieve things.

"If you're in politics if you're putting yourself forward to say 'vote for me because I want to deliver a certain change', why would you then in the next breath say 'but by the way, don't count on me to go into Office because it can be difficult'."

However, Mr Ryan's thoughts were not shared by everyone in his party.

European elections star Saoirse McHugh has warned that both she and the ‘Green wave’ could “leave” the party if leaders join a coalition with Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil after the next general election.

Ms McHugh told the Irish Examiner earlier this week that her view remains unchanged despite the majority of party members at the Greens’ annual conference refusing to rule out such a coalition.

In a non-binding vote on Saturday, party members voted against a motion to ban any potential coalition with either Leo Varadkar or Micheál Martin’s parties.

- additional reporting by Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

