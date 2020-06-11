News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Eamon Ryan uses N-word in Dáil while calling for inclusivity

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 01:13 PM

The Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has used the n-word in the Dáil while talking about racism in Ireland.

Deputy Ryan was calling for a more inclusive country and said there's a very real need to tackle racism here.

He said there needs to be a particular focus on the attitude towards policing minorities.

Eamon Ryan also said more needs to be done to educate children on the impacts of racism.

"We don't have such segregation and separation as we start off in life within our school system.

"Is that not one thing we can commit to try and do.

"It was interesting and again in the newspaper there was a young Irish man Sean Gillane giving his experience of being othered, of being from the age of six being given that name 'you n*****'."

