Eamon Ryan: Public would not look 'kindly' on new election

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said that the public would not take kindly to being asked to return to the polls in an election.

He said: "The economic situation is so serious that anyone who is seen to be trying to [....] favouring an election, I don't think the public would look too kindly on that. I don't read too much into that."

Mr Ryan was reacting to reports today that Tánaiste Simon Coveney had called his opposite number in Fianna Fáil to assure him Fine Gael is not seeking to orchestrate a snap second general election.

Mr Coveney rang Dara Calleary this morning to quell mounting speculation that plans for a second election were moving apace, insisting officials are merely trying to do their duty and explore options should an election need to be held while Covid-19 conditions are still in play.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Fine Gael says there is no provision in the Constitution to delay a vote because of the pandemic -- and that officials at the Department of Housing were only doing their jobs.

Fine Gael also said that an “attack by two senior Fianna Fail spokespeople was unwarranted" and had damaged the government talks process.

“It is also rather ironic that one of the two had recently claimed falsely that both parties had agreed to hold a referendum within weeks of forming a Government, presumably during a pandemic,” the statement added.

Following these attacks, it has been made clear that Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin are to discuss the matter.