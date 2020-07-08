News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Eamon Ryan missed opportunity to promote women and unite the party, says Catherine Martin

Eamon Ryan missed opportunity to promote women and unite the party, says Catherine Martin
Catherine Martin said that wherever there are women who have proven they are ready and able, they should be promoted. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 09:45 AM

The Green Party’s deputy leader Catherine Martin, has said that the party missed an opportunity to promote women when appointing Ministers in the new Cabinet.

The appointment of three men as Ministers of State was the prerogative of Eamon Ryan as leader, Ms Martin told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“As a female politician and someone who set up the caucus and I set up our own green group Mná Glása, I would always seek to promote women in our party, but having said that all Green Party Ministers who are there are good for the job, and I respect the decision.” 

Ms Martin said that wherever there are women who have proven they are ready and able, they should be promoted.

“We should always seek to promote because young girls cannot aim to be what they cannot see.

We should always be seeking to do that, to promote women.

The Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht said she congratulated all the male ministers.

“They're all able for the job, but I think there was a missed opportunity to promote women and from our side there was also a missed opportunity to unite the party as well, that nobody who voted no or advocated no to the programme for government was promoted to ministerial position and I think that was a missed opportunity to unite.

“We are a party that respects and cherishes debate and challenge and having those voices inside and within government at the ministerial table would have been welcome.” 

When asked about an accusation of misogyny within the party by Cork Green Party Councillor Lorna Bogue, Ms Martin said: “I think we have to be seen to do more - as a party we talk the talk in relation to promoting diversity and inclusivity, but if we're not acting on it I think that's regrettable and that's something I would like to see changed.”

READ MORE

Covid-19: Airborne transmission cannot be ruled out, says WHO

More on this topic

Greens leadership contest pits leader Eamon Ryan against his deputy Catherine MartinGreens leadership contest pits leader Eamon Ryan against his deputy Catherine Martin

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman hits back at 'anonymous far-right Twitter accounts'Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman hits back at 'anonymous far-right Twitter accounts'

Letters to the Editor: Eamon Ryan should lead by example and get his helmet onLetters to the Editor: Eamon Ryan should lead by example and get his helmet on

O'Sullivan has yet to decide who to back in Green Party leadership contestO'Sullivan has yet to decide who to back in Green Party leadership contest

TOPIC: Green Party

More in this Section

Man hit garda with pellet gun shot, court toldMan hit garda with pellet gun shot, court told

Man arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit murderMan arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit murder

Governing body claims insurers refusing to indemnify drivers over motorsport accidentsGoverning body claims insurers refusing to indemnify drivers over motorsport accidents

Child poverty to affect 23% without economic recoveryChild poverty to affect 23% without economic recovery


Lifestyle

New drama series Mrs America stars Cate Blanchett, while Liverpool are among the teams in action in the Premier League.Wednesday's TV highlights: Mrs America and live Liverpool action

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »