Eamon Ryan: 'a broad range of new taxes' to fund post-Covid recovery

Green leader Eamon Ryan says major projects under the €116bn national development plan are set to be reviewed by the next government over costs, construction charges and climate-proofing.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Mr Ryan also revealed that a broad range of new taxes would have to pay for the Covid-19 pandemic recovery, potentially in aviation, finance and property.

His comments come as he and Fianna Fail and Fine Gael leaders, Michael Martin and Leo Varadkar, met on the weekend to troubleshoot an historic coalition deal so it can be agreed this week.

While key gaps remained on transport, the pension and on targets to reduce carbon emissions, it is thought that the three parties are moving towards signing off on a deal by Wednesday or Thursday.

A statement from all three said "progress" had been made on outstanding issues.

Mr Ryan confirmed there was “broad agreement” among the parties that the NDP should be revised, given the reduced funds available, changed costs and climate action targets. This could take half a year, he said, and road projects, including the M20 Cork to Limerick scheme and the national children's hospital, could be reconsidered.

“I think the National Development Plan is going to have to be reviewed for a whole variety of reasons. A lot of the cost overruns, the likes of children hospital, has gobbled up a huge amount of money that might have existed and we have to look at. And even that may have changed in the last six months. Will Covid mean the cost of construction inflation maybe stops? I think the whole climate issue requires [us] to review the national development plan because it wasn't climate-proofed.”

The 10-year NDP sets out multi-annual funding for transport, health, energy and water among areas. It includes €10bn for roads. The Greens say the current plan will derail Ireland's emission targets. But any scrapping of roads could trigger a backlash for the bigger parties.

Mr Ryan noted options for the Cork to Limerick scheme being assessed by project teams.

“You could also look at, as well as making the road safe, really high-speed rail connection but Cork and Limerick."

Any review of NDP projects would likely result in delays.

Mr Ryan added:

“I think there's broad agreement that that [the review] will be done. It can be around timing, or it can be around prioritisation or reviewing projects. I think has to be done collectively, in Cabinet, and you do it reasonably quickly because I think the focus in the next government is around capital investment, is around infrastructure.”

Mr Ryan said that Covid-19 had changed the construction sector landscape.

“Let's see can if we ramp up public housing construction because we know the commercial office and hotel building sectors that we thought a year ago were going to be better [aren't].”

Public transport options with new housing should also be fast-tracked, he said:

“Take that light rail in Cork, could we do that quicker? Do we have to wait for 20 years?”

“One of the reasons you do is that you want to put your housing beside public transport,” he said, praising a new district planned around Limerick's train and bus stations.

Nonetheless, paying for the recovery will be "tough", he conceded, and begin after three years. This could be done by flattening day-to-day government spending and rolling out new taxes.

“Are you going to see a massive expansion of the current spending? No, you try and maintain that. The deficit can be reduced in two ways. One of the other ways is to have tax revenues, particularly if you can broaden your tax base.”

Mr Ryan flagged that new air taxes and site valuation charges could be introduced while he supports the idea of a financial transaction tax.

He confirmed all three parties will come back with voting results on the government programme at the same time, but that Green members can't change the deal.

"Once you've strike a deal with the two other parties, then you put it to members."

And despite the two thirds required to pass it, Mr Ryan believes they will.

"I'm hopeful that there will be enough in this."