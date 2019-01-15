Eagle-eyed observers notice error at Dáil centenary celebration

A former Fine Gael Taoiseach has joined the Labour party from the grave - or so it appears.

He was always known to be at the more liberal end of Fine Gael and even formed a Government with the Labour Party but, now, an error on graphics installed in Leinster House claims Garret FitzGerald was actually a member of the left-wing political group.

Ceann Comhairle, Sean O Fearghail TD Characters from various ages of the Dáil (L to R) 1919 - Maggie (fictitious) played by Aine Ni Laoghaire 1972 - Miss Kelly (fictitious)Fionnuala Flaherty during the launch of the Houses of the Oireachtas programme of events for Dáil100 at Leinster House. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

As part of celebrations to mark 100 years since the first Dáil, Leinster House has been decorated with a number of informative posters including a massive graphic lining a corridor which details leaders, parties and Governments that have served, with pictures, dates and timelines.

However, beady-eyed observers were confused in recent days when they got as far as the 24th Dáil which was led by Mr FitzGerald.

After the former taoiseach's name the words "Labour Party" appear in brackets.

An Oireachtas spokesperson acknowledged Mr FitzGerald had not secretly joined the Labour party but instead confirmed it was "a printing error" which will be amended.

Another error on hoardings outside Leinster House had already been changed after it was noticed there was a duplication of a photograph on a graphic which showed members of the first Dáil.

As part of this year's centenary commemorations, Leinster House will host two days of the 'Dáil 100 Experience' open to members of the public this weekend.

#Dáil100 - join us in 2019 to celebrate 100 years of Dáil Éireann - first up will be a televised special sitting from the Mansion House on Monday, 21st January 2019, on #OireachtasTV - check our dedicated website for more information #seeforyourself https://t.co/Mtwdajc9E5 pic.twitter.com/4sqt5dEJya— Oireachtas News (@OireachtasNews) January 15, 2019

Characters representing different stages of Irish social and cultural life will entertain the public as they tour Leinster House, and free tickets for the weekend events are available online through the eventbrite.ie website.

A Joint Sitting of Dáil and Seanad Éireann in the Round Room of the Mansion House on Monday next will also be held.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl led a commemorative photo-shoot yesterday, where actors in traditional garb swept through the gates of Leinster House aboard an old Model T.

The theatrics of the anniversary event were slightly lost with most political minds focused instead on another parliament across the water and the tumultuous developments with Brexit.