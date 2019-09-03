News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

E-scooters not legal on public roads, Minister says
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 10:42 AM

Retailers have been warned they must tell people buying e-scooters that they are not legal on public roads.

Transport Minister Shane Ross says scooters, segways, hoverboards and any other powered personal transporters are only legal to use on private property.

A consultation period is underway on how best to manage the growing popularity of e-scooters - it will run until November 1.

Minister Ross has today moved to remind retailers all mechanically propelled vehicles must have tax and insurance by law and the driver must hold a valid licence.

“The use of these mechanically propelled vehicles is illegal on public roads/in public places," he clarified.

Under section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 1961, eScooters and similar vehicles are defined as mechanically propelled vehicles. As such, before they can be used on public roads/in public places they must be covered by insurance, have motor tax and the driver appropriately licenced to operate them

"Due to the nature of these vehicles, under existing road traffic law they are only suitable for use on private property.”

Shane RossE-ScooterTOPIC: Transport plan

