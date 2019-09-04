News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
E-scooters illegal on roads, transport minister warns

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 05:05 AM

Transport Minister Shane Ross has warned retailers that e-scooters are illegal on public roads and that they need to tell customers that they should not be used in such spaces.

Mr Ross said retailers are obliged to tell customers that e-scooters or other powered personal transporters (PPTs), such as Segways and hoverboards, are only available to use legally on private property.

His comments come just days after the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport commenced a public consultation on PPTs.

The consultation followed a report from the Road Safety Authority (RSA) which broadly supports legalising the use of such vehicles on public roads, subject to certain criteria.

The RSA examined legislation around e-scooters in other countries and looked at the safety implications in the use of PPTs. The report recommended the formation of “clear safety standards”, training for users and targeted public campaigns promoting the use of safety equipment.

The consultation will run until November 1 and submissions are invited from all parties. Full details are on www.dttas.gov.ie.

Mr Ross said during the course of the consultation, e-scooters remain illegal, though, and added that enforcement is a matter for the gardaí.

