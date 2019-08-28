News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
E-scooters could help with greenhouse gas emissions, report says

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 01:13 PM

The Government is being urged not to put too many barriers in the way of people using an electric scooter to commute.

A new report has recommended regulating them and says that they could help tackle our greenhouse gas emissions.

It is that estimated over 800 e-scooters are currently on the roads in Dublin alone yet they are not currently regulated.

This new report from the Road Safety Authority, which has been submitted to Transport Minister Shane Ross, has recommended "clear standards" be put in place to deal with safety concerns.

The Irish Times reports that the study calls for new guidelines to be drawn up and raises the possibility of e-scooters not being allowed on high-speed roads.

There could also be speed limits if they're permitted on footpaths.

Overall, the report says electric scooters could reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality and replace less sustainable types of transport if they're used in the right way.

The study says attempts to ban e-scooters would be "counterproductive" and "difficult to enforce."

