Dying Midlands prisoner ‘should have had hospice place’ - inspector

The prison watchdog has expressed serious concern how a prisoner at the Midlands Prison with a terminal illness died in his cell when a hospice setting had been recommended by medical staff.

The Inspector of Prisons, Patricia Gilheaney, said the treatment of terminally-ill prisoners in the custody of the Irish Prison Service and allowing them to be cared in a hospice was a very important issue.

A report by the inspector found the Minister of Justice, Charlie Flanagan, had approved hospice care being provided to the prisoner, known as Mr P, but that no bed was available.

Following his discharge from Portlaoise General Hospital on November 8, 2018 the 47-year-old prisoner remained in the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise where he died six days later – around four months after he was first diagnosed with skin cancer and a year after he was committed to prison.

The IPS informed Ms Gilheaney that there was no community hospice bed available at the time a hospital consultant said Mr P no longer required an acute hospital bed.

A prison doctor had recommended that Mr P should have been allowed stay in Portlaoise General Hospital until a hospice bed was found due to his complex care needs and the inability of the prison medical staff to meet them.

The IPS said the only dignified response it could afford the prisoner in such circumstances was to make the best possible arrangements for him to be nursed in the Midlands Prison.

It said a community palliative care team as well as extra nursing and healthcare assistant supports on nights had been put in place. Continued efforts were made to secure a hospice bed but none became available.

The inspector said a case conference to discuss Mr P’s condition held on October 10, 2018 following his return from a stay in hospital was a positive planning event at a time when medical opinion considered he had between two and three weeks to live.

However, she noted healthcare staff were concerned that Mr P had not signed any document to confirm his wish not to be resuscitated given their role in the preservation of life.

The inspector said the end of life treatment which the prisoner received in the Midlands Prison was commendable.

“Every effort was made to make him comfortable and he was treated with as much compassion and respect as was possible on a busy prison wing,” she added.

The inspector said a chief prison officer had shown commendable proactivity in issuing an instruction that the prisoner’s cell was not to be masterlocked at night to enable rapid entry to his cell.

Ms Gilheaney said the situation had been challenging for staff as they did not have the necessary equipment or personal care materials to care for a dying man, while palliative carers had to be brought in from outside the prison.

She pointed out that the prisoner’s family, was only able to visit him in his cell when around 50 other prisoners on his wing had been locked in their cells.

His brother, who was also a prisoners in the Midlands Prison, was allowed to pay him separate visits.

“These practical burdens on IPS staff and the family would have been unnecessary if Mr P had been afforded the opportunity to die in a hospice rather than in prison,” said Ms Gilheaney.

The inspector said the IPS had accepted her recommendation that it should introduce a policy that would require written consent by a prisoner to confirm their wish not to be resuscitated with appropriate safeguards put in place to ensure that such consent was fully informed and provided freely.

She said the implementation of the recommendation would be monitored in future investigations into deaths in custody.