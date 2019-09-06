News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dutch names among new storm list for 2019-2020 season

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Friday, September 06, 2019 - 05:15 AM

Atiyah will be the first storm to blow across Ireland, Britain, and the Netherlands this winter, with Brendan, Ciara, and Dennis set to among those that will follow.

Met Éireann has revealed the list of names for the 2019-2020 storm season. The list was prepared in collaboration with KNMI, the Dutch National Weather Service, as well as the British Met Office.

As such, as well as more familiar names such as Róisín, Francis, Liam, and Maura, we can expect visits from storms named Gerda, Jan (pronounced ‘Yan’), Piet, and Samir. Ellen, Hugh, Iris, and Kitty have also made the list.

And, if it turns out to be a particularly stormy few months, we may even have visits from Noah, Olivia, Tara, Vince, and Willow. The alphabetical list of names skips Q, U, X, Y and Z to comply with international storm-naming conventions.

Met Éireann says the Name Our Storm campaign, now in its fifth year, has helped to raise awareness about the threat and impact of severe weather in Ireland and Britain.

A storm is named by a national weather service when Orange or Red-level winds are forecast to impact over a wide land area.

These gusts can occur in exposed areas without the event being named.

This summer Met Éireann and the Met Office received thousands of suggestions from the public following a call for people to send in ideas for future storm names.

The three national weather services then worked together to compile the suggested names and chose some of the most popular names, along with names that reflect the three nations’ diversity.

Evelyn Cusack, head of forecasting at Met Éireann and chairwoman of the European Storm Naming Group, said that the warnings provide a “clear, authoritative, and consistent message” about the dangers of weather events.

