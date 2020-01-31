Dutch man remanded following arrest for money laundering

A Dutch man with an address in Andorra has been remanded in custody following his arrest for money laundering at an upmarket Dublin 4 office block.

He was arrested on Thursday by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB). Some €200,000 was allegedly seized.

Follow up searches were carried out by GNDOCB at a premises in the Dublin 4 area.

In the course of this search an additional significant quantity of cash and a number of gold bars were seized.

Harm Stachouwer, 43, with an address at Sant Antony Avenue, in Andorra, an independent principality situated between France and Spain in the Pyrenees mountains, was charged at Irishtown Garda station this afternoon.

He was then brought to appear before Judge John O’Leary at the evening sitting of Dublin District Court.

He was charged under section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 for having €200,000 in crime proceeds at Connaught House on Burlington Road.

Mr Stachouwer did not address the court and there has been no indication as to how he will plead.

Detective Garda Liam Eviston said the accused’s reply when charged was “no comment”. The detective applied for a remand in custody.

Defence solicitor Daniel Hanahoe said there was no application for bail at this stage.

Mr Stachouwer was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Thursday.