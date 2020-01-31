News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dutch man remanded following arrest for money laundering

Dutch man remanded following arrest for money laundering
By Tom Tuite
Friday, January 31, 2020 - 06:49 PM

A Dutch man with an address in Andorra has been remanded in custody following his arrest for money laundering at an upmarket Dublin 4 office block.

He was arrested on Thursday by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB). Some €200,000 was allegedly seized.

Follow up searches were carried out by GNDOCB at a premises in the Dublin 4 area.

In the course of this search an additional significant quantity of cash and a number of gold bars were seized.

Harm Stachouwer, 43, with an address at Sant Antony Avenue, in Andorra, an independent principality situated between France and Spain in the Pyrenees mountains, was charged at Irishtown Garda station this afternoon.

He was then brought to appear before Judge John O’Leary at the evening sitting of Dublin District Court.

He was charged under section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 for having €200,000 in crime proceeds at Connaught House on Burlington Road.

Mr Stachouwer did not address the court and there has been no indication as to how he will plead.

Detective Garda Liam Eviston said the accused’s reply when charged was “no comment”. The detective applied for a remand in custody.

Defence solicitor Daniel Hanahoe said there was no application for bail at this stage.

Mr Stachouwer was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Thursday.

READ MORE

Sean Dunne seeking injunction in New York against son, court hears

More on this topic

Jury shown footage of moment garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead in credit union car parkJury shown footage of moment garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead in credit union car park

Judge orders blood can be administered to Jehovah Witness girl if necessaryJudge orders blood can be administered to Jehovah Witness girl if necessary

Elderly man with dementia admitted to hospital with frostbite to be detained there by court orderElderly man with dementia admitted to hospital with frostbite to be detained there by court order

Decision to grant planning permission for Cork solar farm overturnedDecision to grant planning permission for Cork solar farm overturned


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Coveney: Overall feeling is 'one of sadness' as UK prepares to leave the EUCoveney: Overall feeling is 'one of sadness' as UK prepares to leave the EU

Heartbroken father ‘will build snowmen’ in his murdered children’s memoryHeartbroken father ‘will build snowmen’ in his murdered children’s memory

Wexford woman wins appeal against family home repossession orderWexford woman wins appeal against family home repossession order

Mairead McGuinness says some of Nigel Farage's colleagues agreed with her cutting off his micMairead McGuinness says some of Nigel Farage's colleagues agreed with her cutting off his mic


Lifestyle

The eagerly awaited TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People, a documentary about much-loved rock star Phil Lynott and the story of how Ireland repealed the Eighth Amendment to name a few.Screen Ireland unveils its 2020 catalogue of projects

Queer Eye’s Tan France apparently does a yoghurt-based mask twice a week – and says it got rid of his spots.Could a DIY yoghurt face mask be your skin’s saviour?

A no-nonsense guide to the issue.What is BPA and should you actually be worried about it?

Ever wondered what a fashion editor has on her new season shopping list? Annmarie O’Connor tells allTop ten fashion items to refresh your wardrobe this spring

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »