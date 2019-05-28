NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Dutch king pays tribute to cervical cancer campaigner Adrienne Cullen

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - 02:09 PM

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands has paid tribute to the late Adrienne Cullen (58), the Irish woman who died of cancer last New Year’s Eve as a result of medical negligence at a major Dutch university hospital.

Speaking to Irish journalists in The Hague, the King– who will be accompanied on his Irish visit next month by Queen Maxima – spoke of Adrienne’s “altruism” and “dignity” in campaigning for “transparency” in the Dutch medical system.

He had watched several television reports about what happened to Adrienne, he said, and he “admired her courage” for “shining a light” on “issues” in the Dutch health system.

In doing so, she had “championed greater openness”.

During their visit, the king and queen will meet President Michael D Higgins who has accepted a copy of Adrienne’s book – Deny, Dismiss, Dehumanize: What Happened What I Went to Hospital – about her shocking experiences in UMC Utrecht and other Dutch hospitals.

King Willem-Alexander said he was aware that the book had been presented to President Higgins on behalf of Adrienne Cullen’s widower, the journalist, Peter Cluskey, who lives in the Netherlands.

In protocol terms, it is highly unusual for visiting royals to make specific mention of any issue – particularly a controversial one – relating to the country they are visiting.

In a letter to Mr Cluskey last month, Dutch Health Minister, Hugo de Jonge, described UMC Utrecht’s behaviour towards Ms Cullen in the most scathing terms.

It had only been Adrienne’s “perseverance”, the Minister said, that “made Utrecht Medical Centre aware of their callous attitude”.

In January, Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, expressed his condolences following Adrienne’s death, which he described as “indescribably tragic”.

Mr Rutte said he could “scarcely imagine” what she had gone through in recent years.

He added: “I have great respect for Adrienne’s tireless efforts to achieve official acknowledgment for increased transparency in cases of medical error … I can fully understand her desire to draw attention to this situation”.

READ MORE

Drug drivers target of June Bank Holiday road safety campaign

More on this topic

Ex-Made In Chelsea star hides in vault as armed robbers strike London watch shop

Rare all-white panda caught on camera in China

James Corden’s rise from Smithy to Stateside A-lister

Ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pledges half her fortune to charity

Adrienne CullenCervical CancerTOPIC:

More in this Section

#Elections2019: Alliance Party leader claims NI’s voters are tired of ‘stale politics’

#Elections2019: Waterford rejects mayor plan by narrowest of margins

#Elections2019: Fine Gael misses out on Tralee as FF surges

#Elections2019: Wicklow recount suspended until tomorrow


Lifestyle

7 expert tips for making the most of small urban gardens

Trees are trending – here are 5 show garden designers’ favourites

What exactly is a cleft lip and palate – and how do you treat it?

Strange means good at avant-garde festival Open Ear

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »