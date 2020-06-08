News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dutch company allegedly failed to deliver one million facemasks, court hears

Dutch company allegedly failed to deliver one million facemasks, court hears
A file and unrelated image of someone wearing a face mask
By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 04:58 PM

A Dublin-based clothing supplier has secured a freezing order against a Dutch firm it claims failed to supply it with one million protective facemasks.

Uniformal Ltd secured various orders, including what is known a freezing order against Taurus Gemini Real Estate BV, known as the Gemini Group, based in Bergen, the Netherlands.

The court's order prevents the Gemini Group from reducing its assets below a sum of €250,000.

Uniformal claims its business has been damaged by the defendant's failure to supply the PPE or return the money it paid.

The Lucan-based company has already supplied one million facemasks to various nursing homes and care facilities in Ireland since the Covid 19 outbreak.

Represented by Arthur Cunningham BL, instructed by Peter Boyle & Company solicitors, Uniformal says it had agreed to purchase one million face masks from the Dutch company to be used as PPE. 

It was agreed the Irish firm would pay €250,000 in advance, plus an additional €250,000 after the facemasks were delivered.

The delivery was due to take place in late April.

The masks were to be sourced in China, and were to be delivered a few days after the first payment was made.

Uniformal says the masks never arrived.

Initially it was told by the Dutch company that the original consignment from China was very poor quality.

Uniformal said Gemini's CEO informed the Irish firm that it had asked the Chinese manufacturers to send a new batch of facemasks as replacements.

Uniformal was unhappy with this proposal, and asked for its money back.

Over the month of May the parties corresponded with each other on many occasions.

READ MORE

Barrow Bridge design dispute leads to €18.5m claim against Spanish companies

Dublin aiport

Uniformal claims Gemini told it that the masks would be delivered to Dublin Airport on May 10 and then May 22nd.

Uniformal also said that Gemini told it that the masks would be delivered to Dublin Airport initially on May 10th last, and when they didn't arrive that the items would be there on May 22nd.

It says that while the Gemini group were initially opposed to returning the money it subsequently said it was disposed to refund the Irish company its €250,000.

However the masks never arrived and the money was not refunded.

It is also alleged that in relation to the May 22nd date Gemini allegedly provided Uniformal with documents that falsely claimed to be proof of customs clearance.

Uniformal have made a complaint to the Gardaí, and an investigation is underway.

It also sought an injunction preventing Dutch-based company, which the court heard was involved in the oil industry, from reducing its assets below €250,000.

The injunction was granted on an ex-parte basis by Mr Justice Richard Humphreys.

The case will come back before the court next week.

In its proceedings Uniformal is seeking an order directing the defendant to return the €250,000 it paid for the facemasks, in according with an agreement entered into between the parties on April 20th last.

It also seeks various declarations including that the defendant is in breach of the agreement entered into in late April, as well as an order for damages.

READ MORE

Irish Water says Ireland needs over 100mm of rainfall to replenish drained resources

More on this topic

Refusal of housing supports prompts High Court action by couple and granddaughterRefusal of housing supports prompts High Court action by couple and granddaughter

Drogheda man found with €320k in home charged with money launderingDrogheda man found with €320k in home charged with money laundering

Barrow Bridge design dispute leads to €18.5m claim against Spanish companies Barrow Bridge design dispute leads to €18.5m claim against Spanish companies

Mediation fails to resolve pub's dispute with insurer FBD over Covid-19 coverMediation fails to resolve pub's dispute with insurer FBD over Covid-19 cover


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

CourtDutchFacemasksTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Hairdressers' trade group in bid to reopen by end of JuneHairdressers' trade group in bid to reopen by end of June

Public ‘misled’ on Caherciveen direct provision centrePublic ‘misled’ on Caherciveen direct provision centre

Hosepipe ban goes into effect from tomorrow, going into JulyHosepipe ban goes into effect from tomorrow, going into July

10,000 affordable homes a year on government formation agenda10,000 affordable homes a year on government formation agenda


Lifestyle

A look behind the scenes of a Cork fashion journalist features among tonight's top tips.Monday TV highlights: Behind the scenes with Cork's Samantha Barry and a classic romance

Katie Wright asks skincare experts for advice on how to deal with a sudden outbreak of spots.5 reasons why you might be getting acne during lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »