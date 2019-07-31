News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dutch authorities to further investigate premature death of Irish woman suffering from cancer

Dutch authorities to further investigate premature death of Irish woman suffering from cancer
Adrienne Cullen
By Olivia Kelleher
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 02:28 PM

The Dutch Healthcare Inspectorate is to "further investigate" the premature death of an Irish woman via cancer.

UCC graduate, journalist and editor, Adrienne Cullen, 58, passed away on New Year's Eve 2018 in the Netherlands having fought cervical cancer.

Ms Cullen, who lived in the country with her husband Peter, successfully sued her hospital, UMC Utrecht, for medical negligence after it “lost” test results in 2011 that showed she had cervical cancer.

The hospital reportedly found the results two years later in 2013, by which time her cancer was terminal.

Her widower, Peter Cluskey, made written submissions to the hospital and the inspectorate about a report which was compiled about the matter in which the hospital conceded that that was negligence in the case.

READ MORE

1,500 Ryanair jobs at risk with unknown number of Irish jobs affected

He felt further investigation was needed.

The hospital had agreed to let in investigators for a Systematic Incident Reconstruction and Evaluation (SIRE) report, to examine what had gone wrong and suggest changes.

Mr Cluskey said he was taken aback when he recently received a communication from the Dutch Healthcare Inspectorate about a further investigation.

"The Inspectorate decided a few days ago, on July 23, to "further investigate this case".

"The letter (to me) is very unclear as to why it has taken this decision. However, that investigation is to be carried out through August and September.

Dutch authorities to further investigate premature death of Irish woman suffering from cancer

"The bottom line is this: It would not be marshalling its resources for two months to 'further investigate' unless it thought there was a reason to do so."

A memorial lecture was held in Ms Cullen's memory at the UMC Utrecht on May 10 last.

Adrienne Cullen was present for the first lecture in her name at the hospital on April 13, 2018.

Adrienne publicly criticised the hospital for the manner in which it had handled her case and for their attempts to silence her by demanding a non-disclosure agreement or ‘gagging clause' as part of her legal settlement.

The hospital admitted liability in the Cullen case but Adrienne received compensation of just €545,000.

Dutch authorities to further investigate premature death of Irish woman suffering from cancer

However, this was a huge sum by Dutch standards and represented the biggest payout for medical negligence in the history of the State.

Prior to her death Adrienne spoke of her belief that gagging clauses continue to perpetuate a culture of silence which allows medical negligence cases to continue unchecked.

"We are handed over to the legal departments of hospitals like we are being thrown to the wolves. I will resist against that happening so no other patients are damaged in the future

"What I have achieved in Utrecht isn't nothing but it is only the first step on a very long journey. It has to be Europe wide.

"There has to be an absolute ban in the EU on using confidentiality clauses which are gagging clauses in contracts between patients and their hospitals because they do not belong there.

"That would be a very good first step."

READ MORE

Fighting till the end: An extract from Adrienne Cullen's book, ‘Deny, Dismiss, Dehumanize’

More on this topic

Cervical cancer appeal: A rotten cultureCervical cancer appeal: A rotten culture

Latest: Breastcheck boss says judge's comments on screening services are a cause for concernLatest: Breastcheck boss says judge's comments on screening services are a cause for concern

Netherlands to honour cervical cancer campaigner Adrienne Cullen with memorial lectureNetherlands to honour cervical cancer campaigner Adrienne Cullen with memorial lecture

Critics of free smear test re-checks pledge are playing politics: HarrisCritics of free smear test re-checks pledge are playing politics: Harris

CancerCervical cancerTOPIC: Cervical cancer vaccine

More in this Section

Irishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound planeIrishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound plane

Irish among researchers who find that pregnant women with pre-eclampsia ‘at higher risk of kidney failure later’Irish among researchers who find that pregnant women with pre-eclampsia ‘at higher risk of kidney failure later’

Johnson appears to snub Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in DublinJohnson appears to snub Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in Dublin

Pat Kenny to help fund High Court bid to block Bulloch Harbour developmentPat Kenny to help fund High Court bid to block Bulloch Harbour development


Lifestyle

The Duchess of Sussex is partnering with a variety of retailers on a charity workwear range.Meghan is launching a fashion collection: 5 items we hope to see in the range

There are many climbing plants to choose from but clematis is the pick of the bunch for Peter DowdallScaling new heights

WITH roles in prolific TV dramas like Taken Down and Charlie, Cork actor Gavin O’Connor is having a successful career. However he also has a passion for writing, and his first novel, Mojo, was a labour of love. “I sat down one day on the good advice of a friend of mine and it just poured out of me. I finished it pretty quickly. It’s about a boy band who reunite 10 years and 10lbs too late only to be double-crossed by their ex-manager and record company. There was so much comedy to mine from that set-up too,” he says.The shape I'm in: Gavin O’Connor

This season calls for a drop of something clean and refreshing. Keep your cool with Sam Wylie-Harris’ top picks.Crisp and fresh: 7 invigorating white wines to sip this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »