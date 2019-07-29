News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
DUP's Jeffrey Donaldson defends UK's preparations for no-deal Brexit

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 10:26 AM

The British Government's preparations for a no-deal Brexit have been defended by DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson.

The minister responsible with preparing the UK for leaving the EU without a deal, Michael Gove, says the British government was working on the assumption there would not be a deal.

Over the weekend, the British government ramped up its preparations for such an outcome.

Boris Johnson is visiting Scotland for the first time today since he became Prime Minister.

Mr Donaldson said that unless the EU and Ireland compromise on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, they are heading for a no-deal Brexit.

"The UK government is taking the prudent step now of recognising that the EU and the Irish government appear to be uncompromising on this and the assumption is unless that changes, we are heading for a no-deal," he said.

However, he dismissed suggestions the UK isn't ready for such an outcome.

"I attended a briefing over a year ago as a member of the Privy Council where we briefed on the no-deal preparations, so with respect, I don't accept for one moment that the UK government has not been preparing for no-deal - it has, what it is now doing is stepping up its no-deal preparations," he said.

