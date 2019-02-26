DUP's Donaldson believes there will be a last minute Brexit agreement

The DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson says he believes that a deal will be reached between the UK and the EU at the last minute.

“My experience of negotiations is that these things often go down to the wire,” he told RTE’s News at One.

“I believe there’s still time to secure changes to enable parliament to sign the withdrawal agreement.”

He said that the DUP supports British Prime Minister Theresa May’s efforts to reassure parliament. He is hopeful that Mrs May will achieve an outcome during talks in Europe that she can bring back to parliament.

“I believe things are always possible.”

Mr Donaldson said he wanted an agreement that both sides were happy with, that there would be no hard border and that there would be a new relationship for the UK with the EU.

“We’re not going to get stuck in a rut.”