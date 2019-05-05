NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
DUP welcome unexpected arrival in election excitement

Sunday, May 05, 2019 - 01:29 PM

A Northern Ireland Assembly member had to abandon her duties at a count centre after going into labour.

The Democratic Unionist Party’s Carla Lockhart revealed her good news on Twitter.

The Upper Bann Assembly member was with party colleagues at the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council (ABC) count centre on Saturday for the local elections when she was forced to make a speedy exit mid-day.


The new mother, who is married to Rodney Condell, welcomed their baby Charlie at 8.15pm at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Writing on Twitter she said: “So my day yesterday got very interesting. At the ABC Count in Banbridge my little bundle decided it was time to make an entry.

“Left at lunch time for a speedy journey to Craigavon Area Hospital and at 8.15pm Charlie was born weighing a tiny 6lb 3oz.”

She revealed in a previous newspaper that she has suffered two miscarriages.

A number of party colleagues sent the congratulation messages to the new parents.

Margaret Tinsley, who was re-elected in the ABC council, said on Facebook: “So this is where our election agent disappeared too (sic) yesterday.

“Many congratulations to you and Rodney, Charlie is just perfect.”

- Press Association

