DUP: We had 'useful' Brexit meeting with Theresa May

Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 05:00 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The DUP leader says she has had a "useful" meeting with the British Prime Minister.

Theresa May has been holding talks with other parties to try to find a way forward on Brexit.

Labour says it won't take part unless Mrs May takes leaving without a deal off the table.

The DUP’s Arlene Foster says the border remains her biggest concern:

"We want to see a withdrawal agreement that works for the whole of the United Kingdom and one that works for the European Union and the way to do that is to deal with the backstop.

"The scale of the defeat on Tuesday night allows the Prime Minister to take a very clear message to the European Union around that issue."


Arlene FosterBackstopBrexit

