DUP warns Theresa May not to bow to Brussels on the Irish border

Thursday, October 11, 2018 - 06:34 PM

The DUP has stepped up warnings to Theresa May not to compromise over the Northern Ireland border in her efforts to secure a Brexit deal.

Following three days of talks with key figures in Brussels, DUP leader Arlene Foster said the British Prime Minister could not in “good conscience” accept the proposals currently on the table from the EU.

Her intervention came as Mrs May met key Cabinet ministers in Downing Street to brief them on the progress in the Brexit negotiations.

The British Prime Minister was reported to have played down the prospects of a breakthrough at next week’s EU summit in Brussels, billed as the “moment of truth” by European Council president Donald Tusk.

In a statement Mrs Foster, whose party props up the UK Government at Westminster, said the EU plan would effectively mean imposing a trade barrier between the Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

“The Prime Minister is a unionist.

“Many of her cabinet colleagues have assured me of their unionism,” she said.

“Therefore, they could not in good conscience recommend a deal which places a trade barrier on United Kingdom businesses moving goods from one part of the Kingdom to another.”- Press Association


