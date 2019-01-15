DUP 'unable' to support May's deal because of 'toxic' Irish backstop

Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster branded the Irish border backstop "toxic" and said her party's 10 MPs would vote against the Withdrawal Agreement.

Mrs Foster said on Twitter: "Tonight will be historic but for the wrong reasons. We will oppose the toxic backstop & vote against the WA.

"It's time for a sensible deal which governs our exit from the EU & supports all parts of the UK."

Tonight will be historic but for the wrong reasons. We will oppose the toxic backstop & vote against the WA. It’s time for a sensible deal which governs our exit from the EU & supports all parts of the UK.— Arlene Foster (@DUPleader) January 15, 2019

The DUP's Westminster leader Nigel Dodds says he still cannot support the withdrawal agreement.

He said: "It doesn't deliver Brexit...in our view and it doesn't safeguard the Union because of the problems with the so-called Irish backstop.

"As things stand we couldn't support Theresa May's deal and I think therefore it will be defeated."

Fianna Fail is warning that Ireland is edging dangerously close to the 'cliff edge' of a no deal Brexit.

The party's Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers said it is still not clear what will happen if the vote is lost.

"Amidst all the chaos we here in Ireland are still moving quite dangerously close to the cliff edge, not of our own making, but still a very difficult and precarious position for us to be in.

"We know what's going to happen today, I think the vote will be defeated, but after that, what is the next step that the British prime minister will take and where does the deal lie at that point?

"What is going to happen on March 29."

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said some hardline Brexiteers have been using the issue for political gain.

"There are many in Britain in the British political establishment who have played a game of chicken with Ireland and with Irish interests.

"That is a disreputable way to carry out your politics, to say the very least."