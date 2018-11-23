DUP threatens to bring down UK government over backstop

The DUP has told British prime minister Theresa May to ditch the border backstop in favour of a “technological” alternative if she wants the Brexit deal to survive.

DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson issued the threat ahead of a crucial 72 hours that will make or break the Brexit deal.

Speaking after the non-binding political deal was signed and before Sunday’s EU summit meeting, Mr Donaldson said unionists will not accept the backstop under any circumstances.

Claiming the political declaration agreed to “consider” alternatives, he warned that his party will bring down the deal and Ms May’s government unless she agrees to bin the backstop.

“It is now clear the EU is beginning to accept there are alternative arrangements that can be put in place without the need for the backstop,” Mr Donaldson told Westminster.

If she [the prime minister] wants the support of my party, then we need to see an end of the backstop and those alternative arrangements put in place.

The claim has sparked fresh fears over a last-minute hitch to the Brexit backstop deal.

However, Government sources have stressed yesterday’s political declaration only says technological alternatives can be “considered” if they are developed in the future, while Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s spokesperson last night described the document as “a good starting point”.

The threat came as Ms May and European Council president Donald Tusk yesterday agreed the non-binding future relationship political declaration, which includes a deliberately vague reference to the planned December 2020 transition period ending in “20xx” to allow for a potential one- or two-year extension.

The deal also gives political promises on trade, regulations, and freedom of movement.

Brexiteers said Ms May had “betrayed” Brexit, while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the document is “26 pages of waffle”.