NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

DUP stresses extra cash for Northern Ireland not part of Brexit discussions

Saturday, March 16, 2019 - 06:37 PM

The Democratic Unionist Party has denied that extra cash for Northern Ireland is forming part of the Brexit deal discussions.

Talks between the DUP and the UK Government continued on Saturday with the party saying there were “still issues to be discussed” with ministers about the deal and the contentious Irish backstop measures.

It comes as UK Prime Minister Theresa May continues her efforts to win support for her Brexit deal.

The party stressed that the presence of Chancellor Philip Hammond at a meeting on Friday did not mean that money was an issue.

“We are in discussions with the Government to ensure Northern Ireland is not separated out from the rest of the United Kingdom as we leave the European Union,” a DUP spokesman said.

“Contrary to some reports we are not discussing cash.

“There are still issues to be addressed in our discussions.”

More talks are expected to take place with the DUP in the coming days.

Mrs May knows that winning support from the DUP could lead to her deal being approved by MPs in the House of Commons next week, after it was rejected for the second time on Tuesday.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Signs resistance to May’s Brexit plan is softening as third vote on deal looms

Former minister Nick Boles quits local Tory party amid Brexit row

Boles has ‘no regrets’ after quitting local Tory party over Brexit stance row

Chaotic scenes as Nigel Farage leads ‘Brexit betrayal’ march

KEYWORDS

BrexitDUP

More in this Section

'The most important thing is not to be afraid': Taoiseach condemns New Zealand terror attack

‘Cork City must change or risk irrelevance’, says outgoing head of planning

Trump could visit Ireland as early as June, says Taoiseach

Irish pupils join 100 other countries calling for climate change action


Lifestyle

LOUISE O'NEILL: I often wonder why people find it so difficult to believe how prevalent sexual violence is

Lindsay Woods: I envisaged basking in her worldly sophistication

Rare Irish £20 note up for auction

6 of the smallest spring-cleaning hacks that will have the biggest impact on your life

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »