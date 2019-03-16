DUP stresses extra cash for Northern Ireland not part of Brexit discussions

The Democratic Unionist Party has denied that extra cash for Northern Ireland is forming part of the Brexit deal discussions.

Talks between the DUP and the UK Government continued on Saturday with the party saying there were “still issues to be discussed” with ministers about the deal and the contentious Irish backstop measures.

It comes as UK Prime Minister Theresa May continues her efforts to win support for her Brexit deal.

1. If Philip Hammond's presence at the talks with the DUP is an indication that the Tories are offering the DUP another bung In return for their support for May's Brexit Deal, I am warning the PM that she is in danger of destroying all confidence in our political system.— John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) March 16, 2019

The party stressed that the presence of Chancellor Philip Hammond at a meeting on Friday did not mean that money was an issue.

“We are in discussions with the Government to ensure Northern Ireland is not separated out from the rest of the United Kingdom as we leave the European Union,” a DUP spokesman said.

“Contrary to some reports we are not discussing cash.

“There are still issues to be addressed in our discussions.”

More talks are expected to take place with the DUP in the coming days.

Mrs May knows that winning support from the DUP could lead to her deal being approved by MPs in the House of Commons next week, after it was rejected for the second time on Tuesday.

- Press Association