NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

DUP set to back Theresa May: 'We are not interested in any parliamentary games'

Monday, December 17, 2018 - 09:44 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The deputy leader of DUP, Nigel Dodds, says his party will support Theresa May after Jeremy Corbyn announced he planned to table a motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

"We are focussed entirely on this meaningful vote, getting the changes that need to be made as far as the withdrawal agreement is concerned and the backstop which has caused so many problems.

The deputy leader of DUP Nigel Dodds

"We are not interested in any parliamentary games.

We would be, in any such vote, not supporting the Labour Patry.

READ MORE: Corbyn to table motion of no confidence in Theresa May

Last week, Ms May survived a confidence vote from within her own party but held on as 200 of the 316 MPs voted to save the Prime Minister.

However, she will need to regain the support of the 117 who voted for her to be ousted from the leadership of the Tory party.


KEYWORDS

DUPBrexitNigel DoddsTheresa May

Related Articles

Downing St challenges Corbyn after blocking PM confidence vote ‘stunt’

Trigger for May confidence vote reached twice in one day, Brady reveals

'Patently not the case' - Varadkar rejects report Theresa May 'loathes' him

Corbyn to table motion of no confidence in Theresa May

More in this Section

Two men wearing hoods and carrying a hammer break into house in Down

Coast Guard rescues woman who suffered leg injury in Howth

Arrested humanitarian volunteer from Ireland reunited with mother for Christmas

Timeframe for abortion services introduction unrealistic, says leading foetal medicine doctor


Lifestyle

The signs and symptoms of ME that you need to know

Why it can be OK to cease talking to someone – even if they’re family

Why Christmas as ‘just an aunty’ and not a mum is actually ideal

7 ways to make sure you don’t break out in spots over Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »