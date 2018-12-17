DUP set to back Theresa May: 'We are not interested in any parliamentary games'

The deputy leader of DUP, Nigel Dodds, says his party will support Theresa May after Jeremy Corbyn announced he planned to table a motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

"We are focussed entirely on this meaningful vote, getting the changes that need to be made as far as the withdrawal agreement is concerned and the backstop which has caused so many problems.

The deputy leader of DUP Nigel Dodds

"We are not interested in any parliamentary games.

We would be, in any such vote, not supporting the Labour Patry.

READ MORE: Corbyn to table motion of no confidence in Theresa May

Last week, Ms May survived a confidence vote from within her own party but held on as 200 of the 316 MPs voted to save the Prime Minister.

However, she will need to regain the support of the 117 who voted for her to be ousted from the leadership of the Tory party.