DUP: 'Perfectly possible' for May 'to have the backstop removed'

Update 11.47am: The DUP's Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson said it was "perfectly possible" that Mrs May would be able to negotiate a revised deal without a backstop.

Mr Wilson told Sky News: "What she sold to us last night was that she is going to go back to the EU and ask for the Withdrawal Agreement to be reopened, she is going to have the backstop removed and she will come back with a legal guarantee that Northern Ireland won't be separate from the rest of the UK.

"I believe it is perfectly possible for her to deliver."

Mr Wilson said: "She has got a very strong hand. She can say the House of Commons has roundly rejected the Withdrawal Agreement and she now has the Commons backing her to reopen the Agreement and get changes.

"We are leaving on March 29, whether the EU likes it or not. There's not going to be a Withdrawal Agreement in place then, so far, far better for them to start looking at the flexibility which they are telling the Irish they will look at in the event of no-deal, and get that flexibility in a deal."

Mr Wilson then told Newstalk: "As far as we're concerned, Mrs May must deliver a Brexit agreement which keeps Northern Ireland within the United Kingdom and which enables the United Kingdom as a whole to leave the EU, including the customs union."

Earlier: UK wants to replace border solution with 'wishful thinking', says Coveney

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, says that the Irish government is being asked to compromise on a solution that works and to replace it with wishful thinking, writes Vivienne Clarke.

“We won’t do it,” he told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

“The UK wants it both ways, no red lines and no backstop.

“We owe it to the people of Ireland, north and south. We cannot approach this negotiation on the basis of threats.

“We have a negotiated outcome that is now not being followed through on.”

The Irish government approach has not changed from the outset, he added.

We have a guarantee and we intend holding the British government to those guarantees. We had an agreement here. The Prime Minister signed up to it.

He said that Mrs May was unfortunate that her party had voted against the approach she had recommended.

Mr Coveney said it was not negotiating if the person said "give me what I want or I’ll jump out the window".

“There are solutions available to the Prime Minister, she could reach out to the Opposition. For the first time we are seeing proper engagement between the Prime Minister and the head of the Opposition.”

The Irish position is not going to change, he said, avoiding a hard border is going to pose a huge challenge.

The ‘insurance’ mechanism - the backstop - had been agreed but then was fundamentally changed to accommodate the UK’s “red lines”, he said.

“Ireland helped to lobby to change it. Michel Barnier helped. She signed up for it, for her government to back it.”

However, parts of the Conservative party “want a different Brexit” and Mrs May is having to accommodate them “and is undermining her own position.

“Surely the responsible thing the Irish government has to do is to hold the UK government to their word.”

The anxiety about red lines needs to be solved, he said.

“The UK wants it both ways, no red lines and no backstop.”

Earlier: Varadkar to discuss Brexit vote outcome with Theresa May

The Government has said the UK’s Brexit Withdrawal Agreement is not open for re-negotiation.

The government reiterated its stance that the ratification of the deal was the best way to ensure an orderly withdrawal of the UK from the EU.

In a statement, the government said: “The EU position on the Withdrawal Agreement, including the backstop, is set out in the conclusions of the December meeting of the European Council. It has not changed.

“The Withdrawal Agreement is not open for re-negotiation.”

The statement was issued after MPs in Westminster voted to give Theresa May their backing for her to go back to Brussels to seek changes to the Withdrawal Agreement with the aim of replacing the controversial backstop with unspecified “alternative arrangements”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is expected to speak with Mrs May on Wednesday to discuss the outcome of the vote.

The statement added: “The agreement is a carefully negotiated compromise, which balances the UK position on customs and the single market with avoiding a hard border and protecting the integrity of the EU customs union and single market.

“The best way to ensure an orderly withdrawal is to ratify this agreement.”

The statement also said that changes could be made to the Political Declaration on the future relationship between the EU and the UK, if the UK was willing to change its red lines.

“A change in the UK red lines could lead to a change in the Political Declaration on the framework for the future relationship, and a better overall outcome,” the statement read.

But the government added that it would be continuing with its contingency planning for all eventualities, including for a no-deal scenario.

Backstop was agreed by UK/EU as the insurance policy to avoid a hard border in all scenarios. We hope it will never be used, or be replaced quickly by a future relationship agreement. But it is necessary and tonight’s developments at Westminster do nothing to change this. #Brexit— Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) January 29, 2019

The Tánaiste said the backstop remains a “necessary” insurance policy to avoid a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

In a tweet following the outcome of the voting in the UK parliament, Simon Coveney said: “Backstop was agreed by UK/EU as the insurance policy to avoid a hard border in all scenarios.

“We hope it will never be used, or be replaced quickly by a future relationship agreement. But it is necessary and tonight’s developments at Westminster do nothing to change this. #Brexit”

