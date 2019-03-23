DUP MP to address Fine Gael National Conference this evening

DUP MP, Jeffrey Donaldson, will address the Fine Gael National Conference later on North-South relations after Brexit.

Over 1,000 party members are attending the two-day event in Wexford, which ends with a televised address by the Taoiseach tonight.

Brexit and Ireland's future in Europe opened the Conference in Clayton Whites Hotel last night, with Tánaiste Simon Coveney answering questions on Ireland's preparedness for the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

It's a topic that is dominating the event, not least because senior DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson is addressing delegates this afternoon.

Simon Coveney says he hopes to have some quiet time with Mr. Donaldson, to discuss the party's stance on Brexit but says he knows the DUP doesn't respond well to arm twisting.

Over 1,000 Fine Gael members are attending, and topics up for discussion today include social protection, education, childcare, tax reform, housing and women in politics.

All eyes will be on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's televised address tonight at 8.30, where he will likely make an election pitch and promises to the party faithful and voters.