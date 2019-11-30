News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

DUP leader rules out taking part in Citizens’ Assembly on united Ireland

DUP leader rules out taking part in Citizens’ Assembly on united Ireland
By Press Association
Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 07:33 AM

The DUP will not take part in a Citizens’ Assembly in Dublin for a united Ireland, Arlene Foster has said.

Sinn Fein has been calling for the establishment of an all-Ireland Citizens’ Assembly to discuss the potential for Irish unity.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he would not rule out a Citizens’ Assembly but questioned whether unionists living in Northern Ireland would take part in it.

Mr Varadkar said if unionists living in Northern Ireland did not take part in the Citizens’ Assembly, it would risk becoming a “pan-nationalist” assembly.

We will not be involving ourselves in any all-Ireland civic forum because we believe in the Union

DUP leader Ms Foster told BBC Radio Ulster her party would not take part in a Citizens’ Assembly despite reports her party colleague Nigel Dodds said the DUP would.

The Irish News reported on Friday that Mr Dodds said the DUP will consider proposals for a Citizens’ Assembly examining Irish unity but that dialogue must be conducted “first and foremost” through political representatives.

Mrs Foster said that is not the position of the party.

“Well, Nigel thought that question was relating to the civic arena in Northern Ireland and not a Citizens’ Assembly in the Republic of Ireland,” she said.

“We will not be involving ourselves in any all-Ireland civic forum because we believe in the Union,” she said.

“In fact, if you read our manifesto and if you read our 12-point plan, you will see that we’re very much focusing on next generation unionism.

“We want to build Northern Ireland inside the United Kingdom in a very strong way, have the United Kingdom Cabinet meetings here in Northern Ireland, have a reform of the British-Irish Council so it is more meaningful and to look at the joint ministerial council meetings which take place between Westminster, Scotland, Wales and ourselves so that is a more meaningful process.”

“We’re not focusing on a united Ireland; we’re focused on the United Kingdom and building a stronger United Kingdom,” she said.

Mr Varadkar said on Tuesday if unionists living in Northern Ireland did not take part in the Citizens’ Assembly, it would skew the results.

He said: “I think we need to bear in mind – would unionists participate in the Citizens’ Assembly? A million of them, making up half the population in Northern Ireland on a very significant minority on this island. Would British citizens living in Northern Ireland participate in the Citizens’ Assembly?

“And if they would not, that would fundamentally change the nature of that Citizens’ Assembly, because it would seek to discuss the constitutional future of this island.”

READ MORE

Climate shaming of farmers needs to stop, Taoiseach says

More on this topic

Arlene Foster insists resolution to impasse over Irish can be foundArlene Foster insists resolution to impasse over Irish can be found

Arlene Foster on Brexit: 'We will use our votes to defeat the government'Arlene Foster on Brexit: 'We will use our votes to defeat the government'

Arlene Foster interview: The DUP leader on abortion, Brexit and a possible UK General ElectionArlene Foster interview: The DUP leader on abortion, Brexit and a possible UK General Election

Foster blames Varadkar for setting precedent over violent resistanceFoster blames Varadkar for setting precedent over violent resistance


Arlene FosterDUPNorthern Irelandunited IrelandTOPIC: DUP

More in this Section

Man in his 40s injured in Cork city shootingMan in his 40s injured in Cork city shooting

Gardaí seize €100k of cannabis in RoscommonGardaí seize €100k of cannabis in Roscommon

#Climatestrike: Schools not supporting this are not doing justice to the young people, says teacher#Climatestrike: Schools not supporting this are not doing justice to the young people, says teacher

No minutes taken at Children's Hospital meeting, dept admitsNo minutes taken at Children's Hospital meeting, dept admits


Lifestyle

One of the other big deaths this week was Clive James, and while we haven’t been able to find any Leeside branches in his family tree, some might remember his visit to the Everyman in 2006 as part of a tour around his memoir, North Face of Soho.Scene and Heard: Clive James and Jonathan Miller pass away

Dermot Bannon: “There is a hunger for architecture that I have never experienced before.”Despite housing crisis there's a hunger for architecture like never before

Hannah Stephenson shares the secrets of success after attending a masterclass with a top floral school.How to make your own sustainable festive wreath for Christmas

Let’s start this week with a couple of questions. What is the world’s best-value wine? And what is the world’s best-value fine wine for long ageing?Leslie Williams: Sherry, the world’s best-value wine

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »