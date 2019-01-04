NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

DUP believes NI businesses should be 'totally relaxed' about no-deal Brexit

Friday, January 04, 2019 - 10:13 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The DUP's Brexit spokesperson Sammy Wilson has said people in the North should be "totally relaxed" about a no-deal scenario.

Mr Wilson insists there is "no way" the party could support the deal negotiated by Theresa May.

MPs in the UK's House of Commons are due to vote in less than two weeks on whether to back the withdrawal agreement.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Wilson said businesses in Northern Ireland should not be overly concerned about a no-deal Brexit.

He said: "Totally relaxed. In fact, they should be more worried about this deal because this deal is going to keep them tied to EU regulations, it's going to cut them off from the GB market where we send 60% of our exports and it's going to stop us participating in UK trade deals in the future."

READ MORE: Government to stop using single-use plastics in three months

His comments come after DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds insisted his party's opposition to the Irish border backstop proposals had not lessened after a meeting with the British Prime Minister on Thursday.

Mr Wilson said: "It's not just because of the regulations which Northern Ireland would be subject to with the backstop, but also the fact we would have to treat the rest of the United Kingdom as a third country, we would not participate in any trade deals which the United Kingdom may enter into in the future and we would find that there would be a border down the Irish Sea which would impede trade with our biggest trading partner, namely GB."


KEYWORDS

BrexitIrelandUKEUDUP

Related Articles

Poll blow for Theresa May as more than half of Tory members back no-deal Brexit

Further jobs dividend likely as IDA secures 4,500 jobs from Brexit fallout

Ireland and Germany will ‘stand by’ Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

No-deal Brexit ferry firm with no ships accused of ‘takeaway’ website gaffe

More in this Section

Three arrested after Cork city burglary, man charged in connection with separate burglary in Limerick

Finance Minister eager to continue Public Service pay deal

Gardaí investigating 'critical incident' at house in Donegal

Firefighters tackle pub blaze in middle of Bray


Lifestyle

Ask an expert: Will it harm my baby if I suck her dummy when she drops it?

New leaf: TV presenter Andrea Hayes pens a book on 360-degree health

Headstart: Irish sports stars lead the way on mental health awareness

Working Life: Professor Helen Whelton, head of the College of Medicine and Health, UCC

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »