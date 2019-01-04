DUP believes NI businesses should be 'totally relaxed' about no-deal Brexit

The DUP's Brexit spokesperson Sammy Wilson has said people in the North should be "totally relaxed" about a no-deal scenario.

Mr Wilson insists there is "no way" the party could support the deal negotiated by Theresa May.

MPs in the UK's House of Commons are due to vote in less than two weeks on whether to back the withdrawal agreement.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Wilson said businesses in Northern Ireland should not be overly concerned about a no-deal Brexit.

He said: "Totally relaxed. In fact, they should be more worried about this deal because this deal is going to keep them tied to EU regulations, it's going to cut them off from the GB market where we send 60% of our exports and it's going to stop us participating in UK trade deals in the future."

His comments come after DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds insisted his party's opposition to the Irish border backstop proposals had not lessened after a meeting with the British Prime Minister on Thursday.

Mr Wilson said: "It's not just because of the regulations which Northern Ireland would be subject to with the backstop, but also the fact we would have to treat the rest of the United Kingdom as a third country, we would not participate in any trade deals which the United Kingdom may enter into in the future and we would find that there would be a border down the Irish Sea which would impede trade with our biggest trading partner, namely GB."