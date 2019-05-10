NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Dunnes Stores fail in bid to have €45,000 award over door closure dispute overturned

Dunnes Stores boss, Margaret Heffernan
By Ann O'Loughlin
Friday, May 10, 2019 - 03:02 PM

Dunnes Stores has failed to overturn a €45,000 award against it over its closure of doors which provided an important public walk through between two Galway city shopping centres.

The Court of Appeal (CoA) rejected the chain store's appeal over the closure which occurred when Dunnes' boss, Margaret Heffernan, instructed staff to close them.

She gave the instruction some 11 minutes after her company was served with potential sequestration of assets/jailing of directors proceedings over its failure to comply with a Supreme Court order to pay a €384,000 judgment against it.

The CoA agreed with the High Court that the door closure was an extraordinarily swift "retaliatory measure" against Camiveo Ltd, operators of Edward Square Shopping Centre where Dunnes had the anchor tenancy.

Camiveo who had brought the original proceedings seeking judgment against Dunnes in a dispute over rent payments and service charges.

In her judgment on behalf of the three-judge CoA, Ms Justice Caroline Costello said at 12.49pm on June 16, 2015, a Dunnes' in-house solicitor emailed Mrs Heffernan that they had just received proceedings from Camiveo seeking to penally endorse the Supreme Court order in relation to the outstanding €384,000 judgment.

It meant an application could be brought to sequester the firm's assets and/or attach and commit directors to prison.

Eleven minutes later, at 1pm, Mrs Heffernan emailed senior member of staff, John McNiffe, telling him to "arrange for the door from Shop Street to be closed ASAP". She said a fixture of ladies wear should be put in front of the doors.

READ MORE

Quest Diagnostics to appeal judgement in Ruth Morrissey case

When Mr McNiffe replied he would do so but would need to double check if the doors were required to be used as a fire exit, Mrs Heffernan emailed back:

Why should we have as a fire exit? You can check anyway! What I mean is just put rails across the door so people know it is closed and use it as part of the dept display.

Mrs Heffernan also said there was a "need to look at other things we can do like is car park a walk through".

Ms Justice Costello said the Galway chief fire officer had recommended the doors be re-opened in the interests of safety on the day they were closed but Dunnes refused to comply with this.

While Mr McNiffe said the doors were closed for "operational reasons", this was directly contradicted by the emails between himself and Mrs Heffernan, the judge said.

Dunnes stores sign over a store unrelated to this case

The planning permission for Edward Square Shopping Centre, properly construed, required the doors to be open during the hours the Dunnes anchor unit was open to facilitate linkage between the two shopping centres, the judge said.

The closure breached that permission.

It also breached certain covenants contained in the lease agreement between Dunnes and Camiveo, she said. Dunnes had "no intention" of re-opening the doors and Camiveo was entitled to an injunction restraining closure as the High Court found.

However, the High Court erred in finding the closure caused the HMV store in the centre to cease paying its rent.

There was no evidence to support the finding that the Dunnes' action caused financial loss to Camiveo through the withholding of rent by other tenants.

An award of €10,000 by the High Court in relation to this must, therefore, be set aside.

There was ample evidence which entitled the High Court to conclude it was appropriate to award €45,000 in aggravated damages because of Dunnes' conduct, she said.

READ MORE

Third man appears in court charged with murder of Ian Ogle

More on this topic

Man convicted of raping two women who were working as prostitutes

Man jailed for 13 years for sexually assaulting three boys and a woman

Supreme Court rules man may sue over prosecuting Garda's 'completely wrong' statement in court case

Third man appears in court charged with murder of Ian Ogle

KEYWORDS

CourtGalwayDunnes Stores

More in this Section

Man jailed for 13 years for sexually assaulting three boys and a woman

One of teen accused told Gardaí that Anastasia Kriegel was wearing a 'slutty' top, court hears

Doctor's comments on possible withdrawal of screening programmes 'vindictive', says Morrissey's solicitor

Paratroopers showed great restraint in Ballymurphy, inquest hears


Lifestyle

Why this men’s make-up brand is getting dragged for being called ‘War Paint’

Ready, steady, go: Get set for the marathon

5 things to do in Baku if you’re heading to the Europa League final this month

6 ways to change up your beauty routine for summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »