Dunnes agree to pay staff backdated Covid-19 premium

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 03:58 PM

Dunnes Stores workers are to be paid a 10% premium backdated to March 9.

It follows similar measures in other supermarkets since the Covid-19 emergency started.

Mandate Trade Union said an increased staff discount has also been agreed.

The union also said it appears the company have agreed to a Covid-19 sick pay scheme.

Mandate General Secretary John Douglas welcomed the move saying it is the minimum profitable retailers should do considering the sacrifices being made by retail workers during this pandemic.

Mr Douglas said: "There are thousands of retail workers all across the country who are putting their own health at risk during this public health crisis. The very least they should expect is a 10% premium on top of their current pay rates.

“Dunnes workers got themselves organised and established a petition through Mandate Trade Union with three key demands: a fair premium for the hazards they’re enduring; an increase in their staff discount scheme; and a sick pay scheme that covers them if they contract the coronavirus and are required to isolate. They’ve been successful on all three fronts.

“That lesson should be learned by all other retail workers.”

“Retail workers deserve a premium for the hard work they’re putting in and continue to put in throughout this Covid-19 pandemic, and the best way this can be achieved is by standing together in their union.”

