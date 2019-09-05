News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dunkettle contract may take further year

Dunkettle contract may take further year
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 06:10 AM

It could take another year to award a new construction contract for the major upgrade works at the Dunkettle Interchange.

Paul Moran, regional manager of the South-West roads capital programme for Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), said he hopes the project will be completed by 2023 but said the TII faces serious challenges to meet many of its deadlines.

Mr Moran was addressing Southern Construct 2019, a construction industry conference in Cork yesterday. He gave a detailed update on the major roads projects in the southern region.

He told the conference that the new tender process for the main contract at Dunkettle began this week but it would take “10 to 12 months” to complete, after which time the business case would have to be sent to the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

Mr Moran also outlined delays in other major roads projects, including the M28 Ringaskiddy motorway, which he said is unlikely to see main building works until 2023 “at the earliest”.

Construction Industry Federation director general Tom Parlon said the update was depressing and that the projects were much needed. He bemoaned the delays in Dunkettle, in particular.

“Are you saying that the industry was ripping off the country or did someone get the figures wrong? With all the other challenges that are there, here was a major project that we could have gotten over the line and you pull it,” he said.

Mr Moran said that TII has a responsibility to “deliver value” to the exchequer.

“We felt, given what we knew, that going back out to the market to get some commercial tension in there was in the interest of the public exchequer,” he said.

More on this topic

Moby Dick sculpture sees Ahab return to YoughalMoby Dick sculpture sees Ahab return to Youghal

Masterplan unveiled for multi-million euro redevelopment at Cork harbourMasterplan unveiled for multi-million euro redevelopment at Cork harbour

Residents to fight proposed 17-storey apartment block which contravenes Cork Development PlanResidents to fight proposed 17-storey apartment block which contravenes Cork Development Plan

Cork bar to go under the hammer with €2.5m price tagCork bar to go under the hammer with €2.5m price tag

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

No winner of Lotto jackpotNo winner of Lotto jackpot

Man dies following Co Down road crashMan dies following Co Down road crash

Agriculture Committee calls for retailers to be included in beef talksAgriculture Committee calls for retailers to be included in beef talks

Barnier pulls out of Belfast appearance as Brexit negotiations continueBarnier pulls out of Belfast appearance as Brexit negotiations continue


Lifestyle

Vermont-born singer-songwriter Sam Amidon will be in Cork next week to performing his tribute to Harry Smith and “his wild and woolly Anthology of American Folk Music”. The gig takes place at Live St Luke’s as part of the Sounds From A Safe Harbour festival on Sunday, Sept 15, at 5.30pm.A Question of taste: Sam Amidon

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »